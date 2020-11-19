16:07
Government promises to hold first fair elections in Kyrgyzstan’s history

The Republican Headquarters for Holding Elections is headed by the Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Mamytkanov and Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission Nurzhan Shaildabekova. The Deputy Prime Minister announced at a press conference.

According to him, the decision on joint work with the Central Election Commission was made to ensure the transparency of the voting process.

«The work has begun, everything is going according to the schedule. There should be no doubt about the election results. Everything depends on us. We will hold the first fairest elections in the history of Kyrgyzstan,» Maksat Mamytkanov said.

He noted that 500 million soms would be spent on holding the presidential elections and referendum. «This is money from the budget. No other country helps us. There will be no problems with financing of the elections,» Maksat Mamytkanov assured.
