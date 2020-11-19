09:56
Talant Mamytov receives Ambassador of Kazakhstan

Acting President, Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov received the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan Kairat Nurpeisov. Press service of the head of state reported.

Talant Mamytov asked to consider the possibility of assisting in the unhindered passage of trucks through checkpoints.

The parties discussed the possibility of resuming passenger traffic along Bishkek — Talas route, previously suspended by Kazakhstan in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

«Taking into account that the citizens of Kyrgyzstan will pass through the territory of Kazakhstan only in transit, the Kazakh side could consider this relaxation as an exception for the Kyrgyz side,» Talant Mamytov said.

Speaking about inter-parliamentary cooperation, the parties noted that work in this direction contributes to the strengthening of strategic partnership between the countries — the Parliaments of both states maintain close interaction within the framework of the Inter-Parliamentary Assemblies of the CIS, CSTO, TURKPA and other organizations.

Kairat Nurpeisov stressed that Kazakhstan was interested in a politically stable and economically prosperous Kyrgyzstan.
