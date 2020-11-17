Kyrgyzstan asks Kazakhstan to facilitate passage of goods across border

The Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan asked Kazakhstan to take measures to resolve issues with the passage of goods across the border. Press service of the ministry reported.

The First Deputy Foreign Minister Nurlan Niyazaliev received the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kyrgyz Republic Kairat Nurpeisov.

During the meeting, the parties paid special attention to the issues of unimpeded passage of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border by freight carriers.

Nurlan Niyazaliev appealed to the Kazakh side with a request to take measures for resolving issues at the state border related to testing of drivers engaged in bilateral and transit road transport, and presenting of certificates with the test result for COVID-19 by them.

The parties noted the importance of eliminating existing barriers in this area, taking into account the observance of sanitary and epidemiological standards.