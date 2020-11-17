18:13
USD 84.80
EUR 100.56
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan asks Kazakhstan to facilitate passage of goods across border

The Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan asked Kazakhstan to take measures to resolve issues with the passage of goods across the border. Press service of the ministry reported.

The First Deputy Foreign Minister Nurlan Niyazaliev received the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kyrgyz Republic Kairat Nurpeisov.

During the meeting, the parties paid special attention to the issues of unimpeded passage of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border by freight carriers.

Nurlan Niyazaliev appealed to the Kazakh side with a request to take measures for resolving issues at the state border related to testing of drivers engaged in bilateral and transit road transport, and presenting of certificates with the test result for COVID-19 by them.

The parties noted the importance of eliminating existing barriers in this area, taking into account the observance of sanitary and epidemiological standards.
link: https://24.kg/english/173402/
views: 115
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan asks Kazakhstan for assistance
Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talk over the phone
Kyrgyzstan to buy electricity from Kazakhstan for 2.4 cents
Trade between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan decreases by one third in 2020
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan and Sadyr Japarov talk over the phone
Kazakhstani wanted for brutal murder detained in Kyrgyzstan
China voices requirements to increase freight traffic across state border
Maksat Mamytkanov: There should be no border restrictions for freight carriers
Second wave of COVID-19. Kazakhstan steps up restrictive measures at border
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveys greetings to top leadership of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay
Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper
Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights
Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation
17 November, Tuesday
17:47
Collection of signatures for referendum on Constitution begins in Parliament Collection of signatures for referendum on Constitution...
17:35
Russia not ready to receive foreign students due to COVID-19 situation
17:24
Government of Kyrgyzstan plans to spend over 600 million soms on elections
17:17
Policeman steals over 1 million soms from ATM in Bishkek
17:08
Interest on loans of some Kyrgyzstanis for 3 months to be written off