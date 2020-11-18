15:40
USD 84.80
EUR 100.69
RUB 1.11
English

Second batch of humanitarian cargo delivered to Kyrgyzstan from Uzbekistan

As part of the agreements reached between the acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the second batch of humanitarian aid was delivered to Osh city. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet’s Office reported.

The humanitarian cargo, which arrived by rail, contains three thousand tons of grain. It is expected that special hospital containers for 400 patients will arrive in Kyrgyzstan by rail in the coming days.

In accordance with the agreements reached in the framework of countering the spread of coronavirus infection, mobile hospitals with 200 beds in each will be built in Bishkek and in Kadamdzhai district of Batken region.

On November 15, 2020, the Uzbek side donated the first batch of humanitarian cargo in the form of medical products and medicines as part of measures to combat COVID-19.
link: https://24.kg/english/173538/
views: 55
Print
Related
Second wave of COVID-19: Uzbekistan donates humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
Russia sends 50,000 PCR test kits to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation
Health Ministry receives furniture, equipment for prevention of diabetes
Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan
WHO donates microscopes to parasitological laboratories of Kyrgyzstan
Government of Korea delivers humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan for $ 300,000
PPE, disinfectants donated to closed institutions and orphanages in Kyrgyzstan
Russian military donate humanitarian aid to neuropsychiatric hospital
WHO to deliver another humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan to fight COVID-19
Popular
Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay
Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights
Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court
Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation
18 November, Wednesday
15:26
Second batch of humanitarian cargo delivered to Kyrgyzstan from Uzbekistan Second batch of humanitarian cargo delivered to Kyrgyzs...
15:14
New draft Constitution causes concern of Kyrgyzstan's clergy
14:57
Cinemas to resume work on November 19 in Kyrgyzstan
14:46
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 55.5 million people globally
14:23
New draft Constitution - attempt to create authoritarian state