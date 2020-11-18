Second batch of humanitarian cargo delivered to Kyrgyzstan from Uzbekistan

As part of the agreements reached between the acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the second batch of humanitarian aid was delivered to Osh city. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet’s Office reported.

The humanitarian cargo, which arrived by rail, contains three thousand tons of grain. It is expected that special hospital containers for 400 patients will arrive in Kyrgyzstan by rail in the coming days.

In accordance with the agreements reached in the framework of countering the spread of coronavirus infection, mobile hospitals with 200 beds in each will be built in Bishkek and in Kadamdzhai district of Batken region.

On November 15, 2020, the Uzbek side donated the first batch of humanitarian cargo in the form of medical products and medicines as part of measures to combat COVID-19.