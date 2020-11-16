11:28
Second wave of COVID-19: Uzbekistan donates humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan

Uzbekistan handed over humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan as part of the fight against coronavirus.

The medical cargo contains 100,000 disposable gloves, 10,000 disposable protective coveralls, 2,000 goggles, 100,000 disposable masks, as well as medicines — heparin and remdesivir, coronavirus prevention kits, tests, syringes, and irrigation tubing sets.

The Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Elvira Surabaldieva thanked the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan Khurshid Mirzakhidov.
