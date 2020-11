New Russian language and literature textbooks were handed over to Kyrgyz schools. The Russian Center for Science and Culture reported.

The textbooks and teaching aids were handed over to seven secondary educational institutions from the representative office of Rossotrudnichestvo in Kyrgyzstan.

«Yraiym educational institution and Nadezhda school in Issyk-Ata district, Chkalov school-gymnasium No. 2 in Naryn, Panfilov secondary school-complex, Refal, gymnasium school No. 95, the gymnasium school No. 3 named after Dardanov and the general education school complex Indigo-Kids and Indigo-Rostok received the textbooks,» the center reported.