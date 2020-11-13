Turkish Foundation to build educational institutions in Kyrgyzstan

Turkish Foundation will build educational institutions in Kyrgyzstan. The Information Department of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Within the framework of Ruslan Kazakbaev’s working visit to Turkey, an agreement was signed between the Ministry of Education and Science and the Turkish Maarif Foundation on opening private educational institutions in Kyrgyzstan.

The draft agreement had been passing the internal procedures of approval for two years and was considered by the relevant ministries and departments of the two countries.

«The agreement gives a start to the construction of new educational institutions in the country, opens access to high-quality preschool, school, secondary and higher education, a direction for increasing the competitiveness of educational services in Kyrgyzstan,» the statement said.

The Maarif Foundation is a Turkish association that can manage educational, cultural centers and educational institutions — from kindergartens to universities. As of today, the foundation provides education in more than 40 countries around the world.