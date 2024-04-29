14:36
IsDB to allocate $10 million to strengthen education system of Kyrgyzstan

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) will allocate $10 million to strengthen the education system of Kyrgyzstan. The First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev said during panel discussions within the framework of the annual meetings of IsDB in Riyadh.

According to him, within the framework of cooperation under the Global Development Partnership for Education, support was provided for the implementation of the project to strengthen the foundations of education in the amount of $4.8 million. Thanks to this, rehabilitation work was completed at 41 community kindergartens, the necessary furniture and educational play materials were purchased for 60 community kindergartens, and a digital educational course was developed for the first time for distance learning for teachers and the education of preschool children in the STEM field.

«I would especially like to note the technical assistance in developing a strategy for the development of education in the Kyrgyz Republic from 2021 to 2040. Implementation of the component will be an impetus for the development of the entire education sector in the country. The allocated funds of the Saudi Development Fund in the amount of $500 million will be used for the construction of 36 public schools and 10 educational institutions. Funding in the amount of $10 million is expected from the Islamic Development Bank to strengthen the education system in Kyrgyzstan,» the official said.

The annual meeting and golden jubilee of the Islamic Development Bank Group is being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from April 27 to April 30 under the royal patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
