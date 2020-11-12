22:01
The UK calls opening of criminal case against Chaarat Gold ‘pressure’

The UK Embassy in Kyrgyzstan called opening of a criminal case against Chaarat Gold company pressure on investors. Press service of the diplomatic mission posted on its official Twitter account.

«We are concerned about pressure being placed on British investors in Kyrgyzstan. We work to make Kyrgyzstan a place to invest and create jobs. It is important that Kyrgyz side ensures transparent and fair investigation of the case,» the Embassy said.

They added that «situations like this make Kyrgyzstan a worse place to invest.»

Earlier, Chaarat Zaav CJSC stated that it was surprised to learn from the news that the Prosecutor General’s Office initiated a criminal case against officials on the fact of corruption with damage of 1 billion soms within allocation of a land plot to Chaarat for exploration.
