Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 12 months in prison in Russia for Kamaz theft

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan was sentenced to a year in a general regime prison colony for stealing a Kamaz truck in Amur Oblast of Russia. Website of the regional prosecutor’s office reports.

The court also recovered from him the amount of damage — more than 700,000 rubles.

The Kyrgyzstani stole the Kamaz from a depot in May 2019, and then, with the help of a friend, sold the vehicle in Vladivostok.

The Svobodnensky City Court passed the verdict last summer. The convict and his lawyer did not agree with the punishment imposed and decided to appeal it.

The Judicial Board for Criminal Cases of the Amur Regional Court dismissed the complaint and recognized the verdict as lawful, reasonable and fair. The man was found guilty of a large scale theft.
