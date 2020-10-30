Prime Minister of Kazakhstan receives Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan

The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev yesterday in Nur-Sultan city (Kazakhstan).

According to the press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Ruslan Kazakbaev conveyed greetings on behalf of the Acting President, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov.

He reported on the gradual stabilization of the situation in Kyrgyzstan and return of political processes to the legal framework, assured that the Kyrgyz side remained fully committed to all its international obligations and strict implementation of all previously signed bilateral and multilateral international treaties. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic assured the Kazakh side that the government of the Kyrgyz Republic would take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of Kazakh investments in accordance with the country’s legislation.

Ruslan Kazakbaev asked Askar Mamin to consider the possibility of providing financial assistance to support the country’s budget and ensure food security, taking into account the socio-economic situation in Kyrgyzstan in the post-crisis period.

During the negotiations, the parties also discussed topical issues of Kyrgyz-Kazakh cooperation in the political, trade, economic, water and energy, transport, logistics, cultural and humanitarian spheres, and also outlined the prospects for further interaction.

The parties paid special attention to the issues of countering the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and agreed in the near future to organize bilateral summit and high-level meetings, including within the framework of participation in multilateral events.