Kyrgyzstan asks Kazakhstan for gratuitous aid for medical workers

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev asked the Kazakh side to consider the possibility of rendering assistance in providing the Kyrgyz side with medicines and personal protective equipment on a gratuitous basis for the needs of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Ruslan Kazakbaev met with his Kazakh counterpart Mukhtar Tleuberdi as part of his working visit to Nur-Sultan city yesterday. During the talks, the heads of the foreign affairs agencies of the two countries exchanged views on the broad agenda of Kyrgyz-Kazakh cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and migration spheres. The parties discussed current topics of multilateral interaction within the framework of international, regional and integration organizations, and also considered issues of joint countering the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

«Taking into account the socio-economic situation in the country, Ruslan Kazakbaev asked to consider the possibility of providing financial and technical assistance to the Kyrgyz side,» the statement says.

The heads of the foreign ministries of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan noted the importance of further maintaining a stable situation on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border to create favorable conditions for freight carriers, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. The parties welcomed the implementation of a pilot project on introduction of navigation seals in order to improve the throughput of freight vehicles at the state border.

To remove the remaining barriers at the border, the Kyrgyz side proposed the authorized bodies of the two countries to hold consultations on the development of a unified algorithm of actions for the passage of carriers across the state border. The Kyrgyz side also offered Kazakhstan to create joint trade and logistics centers in the border areas for the export of agricultural products, as well as for the transit of goods.

The parties paid special attention to the discussion of issues of interaction in the water and energy sector.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed confidence that the Kyrgyz-Kazakh allied relations and strategic partnership would continue to grow stronger and develop in the interests of the peoples of the two fraternal countries.
