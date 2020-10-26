Three men carrying drugs detained in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan

Three men were detained for transportation of drugs in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the regional police department reported.
A BMW driven by a 26-year-old resident of Chui region was stopped in Tyup district. When inspecting the car, a bag of substance with a specific smell of wild-growing hemp was found in the spare tire and seized. According to the conclusion of the forensic examination, it was marijuana with a total weight of 10 kilograms.
A Honda Stepwgn driven by 34-year-old citizen was stopped on Karakol — Bokonbaevo — Balykchy highway. The driver had five kilograms of dry vegetation, presumably marijuana.
A 35-year-old resident of Ala-Buka village in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan was also detained. About 45 grams of hashish were confiscated from him.
Pre-trial proceedings were started under Article 268 «Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues without the purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.