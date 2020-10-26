Three men carrying drugs detained in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan

Three men were detained for transportation of drugs in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the regional police department reported.

Transit special operation was carried out in the region. Mobile posts were set up around the region’s ring road.

A BMW driven by a 26-year-old resident of Chui region was stopped in Tyup district. When inspecting the car, a bag of substance with a specific smell of wild-growing hemp was found in the spare tire and seized. According to the conclusion of the forensic examination, it was marijuana with a total weight of 10 kilograms.

A Honda Stepwgn driven by 34-year-old citizen was stopped on Karakol — Bokonbaevo — Balykchy highway. The driver had five kilograms of dry vegetation, presumably marijuana.

A 35-year-old resident of Ala-Buka village in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan was also detained. About 45 grams of hashish were confiscated from him.

Pre-trial proceedings were started under Article 268 «Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues without the purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.