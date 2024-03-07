Over 6 kilograms of marijuana and hashish confiscated from Jeti-Oguz resident

More than 6 kilograms of drugs were seized from the house of a resident of Jeti-Oguz district. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to it, employees of the State Service on Drug Control received information that some citizen was engaged in the manufacture and storage of narcotic drugs on a large scale for the purpose of further sale.

«During the investigative and operational activities, the man was identified as resident of Kyzyl-Suu village, Jeti-Oguz district, 45. During the search of the house with the help of a service dog, 4,212 grams of marijuana and 2,090 grams of hashish were found in the attic,» the statement says.

The man was placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation continues.