Outflow of migrants leads to shortage of couriers, taxi drivers in Russia

Roughly 40 percent of companies that have traditionally recruited migrants are currently experiencing labor shortages. Results of a new study conducted by the Center for Strategic Research (CSR) are cited by Vedomosti.

The main advantage of hiring migrants is the ability to save on wages. About 40 percent of firms also admitted this.

Other 35 percent of respondents noted a higher performance of labor migrants compared to Russian citizens. Every fourth employer stressed the more responsible attitude of migrants to work.

In addition, 19 percent of companies cite a lower percentage of dismissals among foreigners as the advantages of hiring migrants. It is noteworthy that the same number of employers, on the contrary, complain about the high turnover of migrants who often leave for their homeland.

Some 19 percent of respondents complained about the difference in mentality and 16 percent — about the language barrier.

«But the main obstacles to hiring migrants are the bureaucratic difficulties of their employment (37 percent), as well as associated costs — for example, transportation and rent of housing (27 percent),» the media outlet cites the research data.

At least 10 percent said they would not hire migrants «under any circumstances.»

The Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin also said that in 2020 the number of migrants decreased by 40 percent. «There is a particularly shortage of workers at construction sites and in the housing and utilities sector,» he said on the air of Russia-1 TV channel.