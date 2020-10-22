17:07
U.S. Department of State offers $1 mln for information about Kolbaev’s network

The United States welcomes the actions of the Kyrgyz Government to capture major organized crime figure Kamchybek Kolbaev. Official statement of the U.S. authorities says.

The U.S. expresses the hope that the Kyrgyz Government will prosecute and continue to detain this dangerous criminal leader in the interest of public safety.

The U.S. Department of State has offered a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of the criminal network of Kamchybek Kolbaev.

Kolbaev’s criminal network is based in Central Asia and is involved in drug trafficking, arms trafficking, human trafficking, extortion, and other crimes.

The Kolbaev criminal network is part of the broader Brothers’ Circle transnational criminal organization composed of leaders and members of several Eurasian criminal groups.

Recall, Kamchi Kolbaev was detained in Bishkek for organizing a criminal group.
