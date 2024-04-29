U.S. tightens arms exports to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan

The United States is tightening exports of firearms and ammunition to «high-risk» countries, including Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. Statement of the U.S. Department of Commerce says.

According to it, the department’s Bureau of Industry and Security published «a regulation that amends the department’s measures for export of firearms, ammunition and related components under its jurisdiction.»

The decision concerns exports to non-governmental entities. The list of «high-risk» states that will fall under the restrictions includes 36 countries, including Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

As part of these innovations, the department is also reducing the validity of arms export licenses from four years to one year.

The changes are aimed at reducing the risk of increased instability in regions of the world through the use of U.S. weapons.

The regulations will take effect at the end of May.