Another company from Kyrgyzstan gets into U.S. sanctions list

Another company from Kyrgyzstan, ProffLab, got into the U.S. sanctions list. The updated list was published on on May 1.

According to Washington, ProffLab, like other sanctioned enterprises, is involved in the production of technologies for the Russian military-industrial complex. The company, according to the U.S. Department of Treasury, supplies electronic components to enterprises located in the Russian Federation. In particular, it sold American-made machines for testing electronics.

ProffLab was registered on March 17, 2022, the electronic database of the Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic says. It is headed by Evgeniy Khomen. The company is engaged in wholesale non-specialized sales.

Previously, five more enterprises from Kyrgyzstan were included in the U.S. government’s sanctions list for cooperation with Russia.