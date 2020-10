Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on the ex-president Sooronbai Jeenbekov. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reports.

In accordance with the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on Guarantees of Activities of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Status of the ex-President of the Kyrgyz Republic, all the norms provided for by the law are retained for Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

The decree comes into force from the moment of signing.