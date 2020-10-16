17:43
USD 80.70
EUR 94.46
RUB 1.04
English

Extraordinary presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan may be held on January 17

An extraordinary meeting of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan took place today. Its Chairwoman Nurzhan Shaildabekova noted that, according to preliminary data, extraordinary presidential elections might be held on January 17.

«Repeat parliamentary elections will be scheduled for December 20. It is necessary to sum up the results within ten days to form the Parliament by the end of the year. Early presidential elections are scheduled by the Parliament. They should be held in January, roughly on January 17,» she said.

The head of state resigned today. The Parliament accepted his resignation. Speaker of the Parliament Kanat Isaev refused to perform duties of the President. The Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov became the acting head of state.
link: https://24.kg/english/169633/
views: 62
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov tells about next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan
Society should also fight bribery of voters, President Jeenbekov believes
Kubatbek Boronov: Parties must observe sanitary rules during campaigning
Kyrgyzstan to punish voters for sale of votes
Elections 2020: Voter can vote at polling station outside registration place
President of Kyrgyzstan signs amendments to electoral law
Central Election Commission schedules election of heads of rural administrations
Republican Emergency Center recommends to refrain from holding elections
CEC of Kyrgyzstan to spend 2.1 mln soms on banners for election campaign
Beknazarov: Change of electoral threshold - struggle of “wolves” for power
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan resigns President of Kyrgyzstan resigns
President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister
Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally
Safe boxes looted in White House offices in Bishkek Safe boxes looted in White House offices in Bishkek
16 October, Friday
17:24
Extraordinary presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan may be held on January 17 Extraordinary presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan may...
16:39
Cryptocurrency mining tax to replace three taxes in Kyrgyzstan
16:17
Rally in Bishkek: Supporters of Sadyr Japarov do not want to disperse
16:06
Sooronbai Jeenbekov to stay in Kyrgyzstan and receive privileges of ex-president
16:02
Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek to admit COVID-19 patients only