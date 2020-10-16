Extraordinary presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan may be held on January 17

An extraordinary meeting of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan took place today. Its Chairwoman Nurzhan Shaildabekova noted that, according to preliminary data, extraordinary presidential elections might be held on January 17.

«Repeat parliamentary elections will be scheduled for December 20. It is necessary to sum up the results within ten days to form the Parliament by the end of the year. Early presidential elections are scheduled by the Parliament. They should be held in January, roughly on January 17,» she said.

The head of state resigned today. The Parliament accepted his resignation. Speaker of the Parliament Kanat Isaev refused to perform duties of the President. The Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov became the acting head of state.