Jeenbekov: History will assess my actions

Sooronbai Jeenbekov thanked the governments of the partner countries for their contribution to stabilizing the socio-political situation in Kyrgyzstan. He stated it today at an extraordinary session of the Parliament.

He noted the support of Russia, the USA, Great Britain and Turkic-speaking countries.

«History will assess whether my act is right or not,» he said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s decision to leave the post was announced yesterday. The head of state made an appeal to the Kyrgyzstanis.

«I am not holding on to power. I do not want to go down in the history of Kyrgyzstan as a president who shed blood and shot at his own citizens. Therefore, I decided to resign,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/169580/
