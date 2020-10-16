09:59
Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov declares himself Acting President of Kyrgyzstan

Supporters of the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov gathered on the Old Square in Bishkek.

The head of the Cabinet came to the protesters and announced that he became the Acting President of Kyrgyzstan.

«Dear, I congratulate you on victory. Everything fell into place today. The ex-president resigned, the Speaker of the Parliament Kanat Isaev did not begin to fulfill his duties. Now the duties of the President and the Prime Minister have passed to me. I thank you for your trust,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He urged the gathered to disperse.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov resigned. According to the Constitution, the Speaker of the Parliament, Kanat Isaev, becomes the acting head of state, but he refused to fulfill the duties of the President. The Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov will become Acting President of Kyrgyzstan.
