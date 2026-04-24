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Vladimir Putin is expected at SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan — Sadyr Japarov

Russia and Kyrgyzstan have been and remain allies and strategic partners. President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, stated on April 23 during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

«We are bound by historical ties of friendship. We have been and remain strategic partners, the Russian Federation’s main ally,» he emphasized.

The leader of Kyrgyzstan noted that the current talks provide a good opportunity to discuss pressing issues on the bilateral agenda. He also recalled that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit is scheduled for 2026 in the republic.

«In this regard, we look forward to your visit and your participation in the SCO summit,» Sadyr Japarov said to Vladimir Putin.

The Russian leader reported that the agreements reached between the two countries are being successfully implemented. According to him, this positive trend is reflected in Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth.

Vladimir Putin expressed the opinion that the current working visit will also contribute to the development of bilateral relations between Moscow and Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg/english/371724/
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