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Sadyr Japarov holds talks with Vladimir Putin

On April 23, Sadyr Japarov held talks with Vladimir Putin as part of his working visit to the Russian Federation. The press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

They discussed issues of Kyrgyzstan — Russia interaction, with a particular focus on deepening trade and economic cooperation. They also reviewed the implementation of previously reached agreements.

The parties aligned their positions on regional agenda issues and cooperation in a multilateral format.

Sadyr Japarov expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and invited Vladimir Putin to participate in the Summit of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which will be held from August 31 to September 1 of this year in Bishkek.

Vladimir Putin thanked him for the invitation, reaffirming Russia’s commitment to active interaction within integration associations, as well as readiness to further enhance coordination of efforts and practical cooperation in key areas of their activities.

Following the talks, the leaders expressed their mutual commitment to adding further momentum to Kyrgyzstan—Russia cooperation and to consistently advancing joint initiatives across all areas of engagement.
link: https://24.kg/english/371706/
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