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Shandong Province to help Kyrgyzstan train engineers

A meeting was held in Bishkek between Benazir Nurlanova, Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, and a delegation from Shandong Province (China).

According to the Ministry of Economy, the Kyrgyz side expressed interest in attracting high-tech investments aimed at modernizing the country’s industrial sector.

Key priorities include the creation of joint industrial parks, the development of transport and logistics infrastructure, and the training of qualified engineering personnel.

Following the meeting, the parties solidified their intentions by signing two strategic documents:

  • Industrial development. The Protocol on Strengthening Cooperation in Industrialization provides for the active participation of Chinese enterprises in Kyrgyzstan’s regional industrialization program. This includes the launch of new production lines and the creation of high-tech clusters, including joint ventures for the assembly of metalworking equipment and CNC systems.
  • Human resources. The Protocol on Cooperation in Vocational Training and Internships lays the foundation for training of qualified engineering and technical personnel at leading industrial sites in Shandong Province.
link: https://24.kg/english/371704/
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