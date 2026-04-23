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China —Kyrgyzstan —Uzbekistan railway to become part of corridor to Europe

The 9th meeting of the Transport Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States was held in Bishkek. The meeting was chaired by the Minister of Transport of Kyrgyzstan, Talantbek Soltobaev.

During the meeting, the parties noted the active development of cooperation in the transport sector and identified a priority: the creation of effective transport corridors between the member countries. Particular attention was paid to simplifying visa procedures, expediting border crossings, and ensuring seamless freight transit.

The Minister of Transport of Kyrgyzstan emphasized that the creation of a unified transport system requires coordination of all modes of transport, the development of multimodal transportation, and the implementation of unified tariffs and regulations.

The China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway project was highlighted separately. Once completed, it will become part of a major international corridor linking China, Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Europe.

Kyrgyzstan also announced the transition to electronic document management for road transport. The e-permit electronic permit system has already been implemented with Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey, and work is underway to include Kazakhstan.

To further simplify transportation, the Kyrgyz side proposed introducing the e-CMR electronic consignment note.

Following the meeting, a communiqué and a memorandum on the implementation of e-CMR in the Organization of Turkic States member countries were signed.
link: https://24.kg/english/371675/
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