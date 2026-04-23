Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to appoint head of National Hospital

A draft resolution proposing amendments to the regulations governing the National Hospital under the Ministry of Health has been submitted for public discussion in Kyrgyzstan.

The document proposes changes to the procedure for appointing the leadership of one of the country’s key medical institutions.

Under the draft, the chief physician of the National Hospital will be appointed and dismissed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers upon the recommendation of the Minister of Health. An additional requirement is also introduced: the candidate must hold an academic degree.

A similar appointment procedure is already in place at several other national medical centers, and the proposed changes are aimed at unifying the healthcare management system.

It is also proposed that deputy chief physicians be appointed by the Minister of Health upon the recommendation of the hospital’s head.

According to the explanatory note, the new measures are expected to improve management efficiency and raise professional standards for healthcare administrators.

The draft does not require additional funding and may be submitted for approval following public consultations.