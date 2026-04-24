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Cabinet of Ministers to form portfolio of 200 major investment projects

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan intends to compile a portfolio of 200 major investment projects. A government working group led by Special Representative of the President for Special Assignments Bakyt Torobaev has completed regional visits, during which initiatives proposed by local authorities were reviewed in the areas of infrastructure, environmental safety, and the green economy.

It was noted earlier that, on the instructions of President Sadyr Japarov, officials are analyzing the economic potential of the country’s districts and developing mechanisms for implementing investment projects. Key selection criteria include economic viability, export potential, and job creation.

The projects planned for implementation are focused on energy, tourism, industry, education, and healthcare.
link: https://24.kg/english/371710/
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