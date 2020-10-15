President of Kyrgyzstan resigns

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov addressed the citizens today in connection with the current social and political situation in the country.

According to him, the situation in the country, in particular in Bishkek, remains tense.

«Yesterday the Parliament approved the composition of the Government, I signed decrees of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic on the appropriate appointments. But this did not ease the tension. Unfortunately, the aggression does not subside, demands for my immediate resignation continue. The current situation is close to a bilateral conflict,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

He notes that there are protesters on the one hand, on the other — law enforcement agencies. «Military personnel and law enforcement agencies are obliged to use weapons to protect the state residence. In this case, blood will be spilled, it is inevitable. I urge both sides not to succumb to provocations. Peace in Kyrgyzstan, integrity of the country, unity of our people and tranquility in society are above all for me. There is nothing dearer to me than the life of each of my compatriots,» he concluded.

I’m not holding on to power. I do not want to go down in the history of Kyrgyzstan as a president who shed blood and shot at his own citizens. Therefore, I decided to resign. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

He called on Japarov and other politicians to withdraw their supporters from the capital of the country and return a peaceful life to Bishkek residents.