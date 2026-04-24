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Kyrgyzstan plans to commission 17 small hydropower plants in 2026

Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev spoke on Birinchi Radio about the progress of the small hydropower plant construction project in Kyrgyzstan.

He stated that 17 facilities are planned to be commissioned in 2026, two of which are already operational. By 2030, the combined capacity of the small hydropower plants is expected to reach 400 megawatts.

The Minister of Energy noted that, for example, in Sokuluk, two small hydropower plants are already providing the district with electricity and creating jobs. Approximately 30 million soms in taxes are transferred to the budget annually.

Currently, approximately 40-45 small hydropower plants are operating in the republic. Construction is planned on Orto-Tokoy and Papan reservoirs.

Private investors are actively attracted for the projects with favorable terms, such as guaranteed state purchase of electricity, Taalaibek Ibraev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/371718/
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