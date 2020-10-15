President of Kyrgyzstan to rely on international community

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov will rely on the international community. His Spokesperson, Tolgonai Stamalieva, reports.

According to her, the Parliament approved the country’s Government the day before. The presidential decree on appointments has been signed.

«We assess this as the first steps to return the republic to the legal framework. As it is known, Sooronbai Jeenbekov sent a letter to Parliament with a proposal to reconsider the issue of approval of Sadyr Japarov for the post of Prime Minister in compliance with all the requirements of the law,» Tolgonai Stamalieva recalled.

She added that the President noted: «In order to stabilize the situation in the country and for recognition of the new Prime Minister by other states, it is important for all decisions to be legitimate and the candidacy should be approved in strict accordance with the law.»

Tolgonai Stamalieva stressed that the president would rely on all the wholesome forces of the state and the support of the international community.

The deputies re-considered the candidacy of Sadyr Japarov for the post of Prime Minister of the country yesterday. Parliament unanimously approved the composition and program of the Government.

At a press conference, the newly elected head of the Cabinet said that the issue of the president’s resignation would be resolved.