16:50
USD 79.66
EUR 93.91
RUB 1.03
English

Deputies approve Sadyr Japarov as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

A meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan is held at Ala-Archa state residence.

The deputies considered the candidacy of Sadyr Japarov for the post of Prime Minister of the country. The parliament members also approved the composition and program of the Government.

There were 83 deputies in the hall. All of them unanimously voted for Sadyr Japarov.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved Sadyr Japarov for the post of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers at an extraordinary meeting on October 10. Lawyers questioned legality of the decision of a part of the deputies — a number of parliamentary procedures were violated. The President returned the parliamentary decree on the appointment of Japarov as the head of the Cabinet.
link: https://24.kg/english/169265/
views: 145
Print
Related
President signs decree appointing Sadyr Japarov as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Composition of Government of Kyrgyzstan proposed by Sadyr Japarov (list)
Sadyr Japarov: Persecution of political opponents is unacceptable
Sadyr Japarov meets with ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov gather near Government House in Bishkek
Parliament deputy calls on to legitimize Government of Sadyr Japarov
Sadyr Japarov holds first meeting and gives instructions
Tamerlan Ibraimov tells why Sadyr Japarov's statement is disputable
Sadyr Japarov's statement is illegitimate, President has no right to leave post
Sadyr Japarov's statements - legal anarchy
Popular
Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released
Riots in Bishkek: Police detain Temirlan Sultanbekov Riots in Bishkek: Police detain Temirlan Sultanbekov
Sadyr Japarov approved as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov approved as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Almazbek Atambayev detained for staging mass riots Almazbek Atambayev detained for staging mass riots
14 October, Wednesday
16:44
Rally in support of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov begins in Bishkek Rally in support of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov begi...
16:24
President signs decree appointing Sadyr Japarov as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
16:10
Temirlan Sultanbekov placed under house arrest
16:03
Head of press service of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan decides to resign
15:43
Sapar Isakov, Albek Ibraimov not return to prison colony