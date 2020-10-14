Deputies approve Sadyr Japarov as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

A meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan is held at Ala-Archa state residence.

The deputies considered the candidacy of Sadyr Japarov for the post of Prime Minister of the country. The parliament members also approved the composition and program of the Government.

There were 83 deputies in the hall. All of them unanimously voted for Sadyr Japarov.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved Sadyr Japarov for the post of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers at an extraordinary meeting on October 10. Lawyers questioned legality of the decision of a part of the deputies — a number of parliamentary procedures were violated. The President returned the parliamentary decree on the appointment of Japarov as the head of the Cabinet.