President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov not going to resign

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov after the Parliament approved his candidacy yesterday.

The head of the Cabinet voiced his demand — the head of state must resign on the same day.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov once again stressed that he had no right to leave the presidency now, as this would lead to an unpredictable scenario of the development of events to the detriment of the state.

He recalled that he adhered to the same position that he voiced on October 9: he will resign after he returns the country to the legal framework — after the parliamentary elections and announcement of the presidential elections.

The deputies re-considered the candidacy of Sadyr Japarov for the post of Prime Minister of the country yesterday. Parliament unanimously approved the composition and program of the Government.

At a press conference, the newly elected head of the Cabinet said that the issue of the president’s resignation would be resolved.