11:10
USD 79.68
EUR 93.53
RUB 1.03
English

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov not going to resign

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov after the Parliament approved his candidacy yesterday.

The head of the Cabinet voiced his demand — the head of state must resign on the same day.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov once again stressed that he had no right to leave the presidency now, as this would lead to an unpredictable scenario of the development of events to the detriment of the state.

He recalled that he adhered to the same position that he voiced on October 9: he will resign after he returns the country to the legal framework — after the parliamentary elections and announcement of the presidential elections.

The deputies re-considered the candidacy of Sadyr Japarov for the post of Prime Minister of the country yesterday. Parliament unanimously approved the composition and program of the Government.

At a press conference, the newly elected head of the Cabinet said that the issue of the president’s resignation would be resolved.
link: https://24.kg/english/169360/
views: 139
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan to rely on international community
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Speaker and Prime Minister
Rally in support of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov begins in Bishkek
Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis in connection with approval of Prime Minister
Sooronbai Jeenbekov asks Parliament to consider issue of Sadyr Japarov
President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister
Jeenbekov meets with Deputy Head of Presidential Administration of Russia
UN considers Sooronbai Jeenbekov as representative of constitutional authority
Experts: Sooronbai Jeenbekov must fulfill his promise and hold elections
President Jeenbekov continues meetings with security officials
Popular
President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister
Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally
EU recognizes Sooronbai Jeenbekov as the only legitimate power in country EU recognizes Sooronbai Jeenbekov as the only legitimate power in country
Safe boxes looted in White House offices in Bishkek Safe boxes looted in White House offices in Bishkek
15 October, Thursday
11:06
Children can’t travel to Kazakhstan with birth certificate from October 20 Children can’t travel to Kazakhstan with birth certific...
10:23
Russia suspends financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan until situation stabilizes
10:17
President of Kyrgyzstan to rely on international community
10:05
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov not going to resign
09:59
The United Kingdom declares its support for democracy in Kyrgyzstan
14 October, Wednesday
18:35
‘Nationality’ line to repeatedly appear in passports of Kyrgyzstanis
17:56
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Speaker and Prime Minister