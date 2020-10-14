Omurbek Babanov asks to release Temirlan Sultanbekov

Ex-Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Omurbek Babanov, asks to release the young activist Temirlan Sultanbekov from custody.

«Views may vary, but the law is the same for everyone. It is necessary to immediately stop political intimidation and persecution of active citizens,» he stressed.

According to Omurbek Babanov, Temirlan Sultanbekov needs to be released urgently. He was imprisoned for political reasons, in order to intimidate all Kyrgyzstanis, who speak freely at peaceful assemblies.

«Today, as far as we know, supporters of Sadyr Japarov are gathering on the Old Square. The authorities also need to ensure their constitutional right to opinion and peaceful assembly. When we talk about legality, it must apply to all political forces and authorities. Arrests do not solve the problem, but lead to more confrontation and mistrust. Law enforcement agencies should protect the constitutional right of citizens to peaceful assembly, and not to provoke and threaten with dispersal, detention and arrest,» Omurbek Babanov said.

Recall, riots took place in Bishkek after the parliamentary elections. On the night of October 6, the protesters seized the White House and set it on fire. On the same night, the former president Almazbek Atambayev, people under investigation within the case on the events in Koi-Tash village, the former prime minister Sapar Isakov, and ex-deputy of Parliament Ravshan Dzhenbekov were released from prison. In addition, on the same night, the Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, who had been approved by Parliament members, was released from the prison colony.

Atambayev was detained and placed in a cell. He is charged with staging riots. Farid Niyazov and Temirlan Sultanbekov were placed in the temporary detention center. The sons of the former president were interrogated and placed under house arrest.

Temirlan Sultanbekov went on a hunger strike. Deputies and civil activists demand to release him from custody.