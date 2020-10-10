19:42
Almazbek Atambayev detained for staging mass riots

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained Almazbek Atambayev, Kanat Sagymbaev and Damir Musakeev. Press service of the state committee reported.

They were detained on the basis of an investigation order within a criminal case on the fact of staging mass riots in Bishkek.

«At present, the interdepartmental investigation group continues the relevant investigative measures aimed at identification and arrest of other accomplices in this crime,» the SCNS said.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused under several Articles of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Trials are underway on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8, 2019 and the illegal release of Aziz Batukaev. He was released from the pretrial detention center of SCNS by a crowd of protesters on the night of October 6.
