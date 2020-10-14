Meeting of CIS Heads of State in Tashkent postponed indefinitely

Meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State, scheduled for October 16 in Tashkent, has been postponed. TASS reported with reference to the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth.

According to it, a new date of the meeting has not yet been set.

«The meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, scheduled for October 15, as well as the Council of Heads of State, which was to be held on October 16, are postponed due to the difficult epidemiological situation in the world and for a more detailed study of issues,» the CIS Executive Committee noted.

Uzbekistan has been chairing the CIS since January 1, 2020. The meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State was to be held in the format of a videoconference on October 16.