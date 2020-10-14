10:44
USD 79.66
EUR 93.91
RUB 1.03
English

Meeting of CIS Heads of State in Tashkent postponed indefinitely

Meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State, scheduled for October 16 in Tashkent, has been postponed. TASS reported with reference to the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth.

According to it, a new date of the meeting has not yet been set.

«The meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, scheduled for October 15, as well as the Council of Heads of State, which was to be held on October 16, are postponed due to the difficult epidemiological situation in the world and for a more detailed study of issues,» the CIS Executive Committee noted.

Uzbekistan has been chairing the CIS since January 1, 2020. The meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State was to be held in the format of a videoconference on October 16.
link: https://24.kg/english/169173/
views: 45
Print
Related
Elections 2020: Observers of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly arrive in Osh
CIS Interparliamentary Assembly to monitor elections in Kyrgyzstan
Unhindered transit of freight traffic should be ensured between CIS countries
Bishkek Mayor elected First Vice President of International Assembly of Cities
Zina Asankozhoeva no longer represents Kyrgyzstan in CIS Economic Council
Ex-vice mayor of Bishkek to become envoy to CIS Economic Council
Sooronbai Jeenbekov calls on CIS colleagues to cooperation without protectionism
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
President of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Ashgabat
Sooronbai Jeenbekov leaves for Ashgabat to attend meeting of CIS Heads
Popular
Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released
Riots in Bishkek: Police detain Temirlan Sultanbekov Riots in Bishkek: Police detain Temirlan Sultanbekov
Sadyr Japarov approved as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov approved as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Almazbek Atambayev detained for staging mass riots Almazbek Atambayev detained for staging mass riots
14 October, Wednesday
10:41
Newly appointed Speaker of Kyrgyzstan voices priority tasks of Parliament Newly appointed Speaker of Kyrgyzstan voices priority t...
10:33
Meeting of CIS Heads of State in Tashkent postponed indefinitely
10:12
Police disperse crowd trying to seize Aurora resort in Issyk-Kul region
09:41
Parliament deputy calls on to legitimize Government of Sadyr Japarov
09:33
Kanatbek Isaev becomes new Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
13 October, Tuesday
18:36
President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister
18:19
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan overturns sentences against Melis Myrzakmatov
18:06
Jeenbekov meets with Deputy Head of Presidential Administration of Russia