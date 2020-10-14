Parliament deputy calls on to legitimize Government of Sadyr Japarov

Deputy Torobai Zulpukarov supported Sadyr Japarov. He stated this at an extraordinary session of Parliament at Ala-Archa state residence yesterday.

According to him, the Parliament should not replace the elected head of Government, Sadyr Japarov.

«There is no need to change the prime minister. We must help him and provide legitimacy. We must discuss this issue with the President and make a step forward,» Torobai Zulpukarov said.

Resolution on approval of Sadyr Japarov was previously received by the Presidential Administration.

Recall, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved Sadyr Japarov for the post of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers at an extraordinary meeting on October 10. Lawyers questioned legality of the decision of a part of the deputies — a number of parliamentary procedures were violated.