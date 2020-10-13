President receives parliament decision on approval of Sadyr Japarov as PM

Presidential Administration received resolution of the Parliament on approval of Sadyr Japarov as the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan. Spokesperson for the head of state, Tolgonai Stamalieva, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, within three days, Sooronbai Jeenbekov must either sign or return the document to the Parliament with objections.

Even if the head of state does not sign the corresponding decree, Sadyr Japarov becomes the legitimate Prime Minister in accordance with the Constitution.

Its Article 84, Paragraph 5 states: «The President, within three days, issues a decree on appointment of the Prime Minister and other members of the Government. If the President does not issue a decree on the appointment of the Prime Minister and members of the Government within the aforementioned period, they are considered as appointed.»

Recall, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved Sadyr Japarov for the post of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers at an extraordinary meeting on October 10. Lawyers questioned legality of the decision of a part of the deputies — a number of parliamentary procedures were violated.