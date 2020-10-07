19:52
Omurbek Suvanaliev discusses situation in Kyrgyzstan with FSB Director

A telephone conversation took place between the coordinator of the security agencies, Omurbek Suvanaliev, and the director of the FSB of Russia Alexander Bortnikov. The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

During the conversation, the sides discussed issues of the socio-political situation in Kyrgyzstan and interaction in terms of ensuring national security, fighting terrorism and extremism.

«According to Alexander Bortnikov, joint work will continue between the special services within the framework of partnership agreements and international agreements. The FSB Director wished an early stabilization of situation in the country and expressed confidence that the security and law enforcement agencies of the Kyrgyz Republic would be able to normalize the situation and public order. In his turn, Omurbek Suvanaliev expressed gratitude to Alexander Bortnikov for the support and assistance provided by the Russian side. The conversation took place in a constructive and businesslike atmosphere,» the statement says.
