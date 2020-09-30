Kyrgyzstan creates first Brain Attack School

The Kyrgyz Scientific Medical Society of Neurologists, together with the Department of Neurology and Clinical Genetics of the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy, created the first Brain Attack School in Kyrgyzstan for patients, their relatives and caregivers. Press center of the Ministry of Health of the country reported.

More than 15,000 people suffer from a stroke annually in Kyrgyzstan, 80 percent of them become disabled due to untimely provided medical care and lose their ability to work.

«The Brain Attack School will improve the quality of life of a patient and their families by teaching the simplest rehabilitation manipulations and proper patient care,» the ministry noted.

Due to the epidemiological situation, lessons will be held online in the form of presentation seminars and conversations. Experts will tell what a stroke is, how to carry out physical rehabilitation, show the methods of restoring impaired speech, memory, thinking, explain how to properly conduct psychological rehabilitation of patients.

Development of the website and mobile application of the Brain Attack School has begun. A WhatsApp group has been created for patients, where they will post messages about upcoming events and news.

For more information, please call: 0500303744.