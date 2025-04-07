11:08
USD 86.77
EUR 95.38
RUB 1.03
English

More than 66,000 children in Kyrgyzstan enrolled in schools

More than 66,000 children in Kyrgyzstan have been enrolled in schools. Open data on 1mektep.edu.gov.kg say.

According to the system, the number includes more than 600 beneficiaries. More than 220,000 places remain free.

In Bishkek, 5,000 children were enrolled in the first grade, and 6,200 — in the second.

At the first stage, electronic enrollment is carried out at the address of permanent residence — until June 1.

In connection with the transition to 12-year school education, enrollment is conducted at once in the first and second grades. The system will automatically enroll the children born in 2018 in the second grade, born in 2019 — in the first.

If children born in 2019 have completed the 480-hour Nariste school preparation program, they too can go to second grade. To do this, preschool organizations have to enter information into the electronic database balalyk.edu.gov.kg.
link: https://24.kg/english/325064/
views: 140
Print
Related
Over 20,000 children enrolled in schools in Kyrgyzstan
Training Center of Finance Ministry renamed to Financial Academy
Voucher financing in Kyrgyzstan’s universities to be tested in 2025
All lyceums and gymnasiums in Bishkek stripped of their special status
10,000 grants for universities in Kyrgyzstan planned to be allocated in 2025
Procedure for organizing individual education of children at home approved
Exhibition of Russian universities to be held in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to establish database of foreign religious educational institutions
Tunguch online school established in Kyrgyzstan
Main stage of PISA 2025 to start in Kyrgyzstan on April 1
Popular
World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul
More than 265 tons of garbage collected during cleanup in Bishkek over weekend More than 265 tons of garbage collected during cleanup in Bishkek over weekend
Another section of Mederov Street in Bishkek to be closed for repairs Another section of Mederov Street in Bishkek to be closed for repairs
President of Kyrgyzstan returns Land Code with objections President of Kyrgyzstan returns Land Code with objections
7 April, Monday
10:57
Kyrgyzstan becomes 2nd country in terms of number of labor migrants in Russia Kyrgyzstan becomes 2nd country in terms of number of la...
10:41
Chinese MFA congratulates 3 Central Asian countries on signing border agreement
10:20
President of Kyrgyzstan returns Land Code with objections
10:05
More than 66,000 children in Kyrgyzstan enrolled in schools
09:53
More than 265 tons of garbage collected during cleanup in Bishkek over weekend
29 March, Saturday
15:14
Bank of Asia decides to increase its authorized capital by 100 million soms
14:18
Sports hall planned for construction in Kalys-Ordo residential area
13:41
65 billion soms in microloans provided to over 1 million people in Kyrgyzstan