More than 66,000 children in Kyrgyzstan enrolled in schools

More than 66,000 children in Kyrgyzstan have been enrolled in schools. Open data on 1mektep.edu.gov.kg say.

According to the system, the number includes more than 600 beneficiaries. More than 220,000 places remain free.

In Bishkek, 5,000 children were enrolled in the first grade, and 6,200 — in the second.

At the first stage, electronic enrollment is carried out at the address of permanent residence — until June 1.

In connection with the transition to 12-year school education, enrollment is conducted at once in the first and second grades. The system will automatically enroll the children born in 2018 in the second grade, born in 2019 — in the first.

If children born in 2019 have completed the 480-hour Nariste school preparation program, they too can go to second grade. To do this, preschool organizations have to enter information into the electronic database balalyk.edu.gov.kg.