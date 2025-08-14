New school for 225 students built in Leilek district

A new building of the school named after N. Batyrov for 225 students was built in the village of Ai-Kol, Toguz-Bulak rural area of Leilek district, Batken region. The office of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in the region reported.

The building was erected by the Capital Construction Department of Batken region at the expense of the republican budget for the total amount of 106.2 million soms.

The school has everything necessary, including specialized offices and spacious classrooms.

Previously, children had to study in a school built more than 75 years ago. The Ministry of Emergency Situations recognized the building as dangerous and unfit for use.