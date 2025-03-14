Sberbank to open innovative School 21 in Bishkek

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov met with Deputy Chairperson of Executive Board of Sberbank JSC Olga Golodets.

The parties discussed cooperation in healthcare, education and digital projects. Particular attention was paid to the introduction of advanced medical technologies, including remote patient monitoring, the intelligent medical assistant GigaChat and GigaDoc diagnostic system.

In the field of education, the issues of the upcoming opening of the innovative School 21 in Bishkek and the introduction of digital assistants in the educational process were agreed upon.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed interest in further cooperation and development of digital solutions in Kyrgyzstan.