Pepper spray incident at Bishkek school: Two students hospitalized

Two students have been hospitalized in Bishkek due to pepper spray exposure. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The incident occurred on February 27 at one of the capital’s schools. A pepper spray accidentally fell out of a student’s pocket, causing it to discharge inside the room. School administrators called emergency services, and two children were taken to the hospital.

Law enforcement officers and the juvenile affairs inspectorate arrived at the school and held an explanatory meeting with the parents of the student who brought the pepper spray.

The municipality urges parents to monitor their children’s behavior and check for dangerous items. It is recommended to inspect children’s pockets and backpacks regularly.