Building for Akylman presidential lyceum to be constructed in Jalal-Abad

A building for Akylman presidential lyceum will be constructed in Jalal-Abad. A tender has been announced. The state procurement portal says.

The Capital Construction Department has announced a tender for the preparation of design and estimate documentation for the construction of Akylman presidential lyceum.

It is planned to spend 12,411,068 soms on the project. The procurement method is open and unrestricted.

Tender bids are accepted until August 18, 2025.

The deadline for completing the work is within 90 calendar days after the conclusion of the contract.

Recall, Akylman presidential lyceum was established in the summer of 2023. The main goal is to develop the intellectual, scientific and creative potential of students. The institution is financed by the Presidential Fund, and it reports directly to the head of state.
