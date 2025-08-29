The renovated building of boarding school No. 11 named after Valentina Tereshkova, the world’s first woman cosmonaut, was officially opened in Osh city. The ceremony brought together guests from both Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The Russian delegation was headed by Igor Maslov, head of the Russian Presidential Directorate for Interregional Relations and Cultural Contacts with Foreign Countries, and members of the State Duma, including Nikolai Valuev.

President Sadyr Japarov personally attended the opening and, in an online address, thanked Valentina Tereshkova and the Russian delegation for supporting educational initiatives. The new school building is designed for 700 students, with dormitory facilities for 500 students on a 2.13-hectare campus.

Valentina Tereshkova herself appeared on screen to warmly greet the participants and share memories of her own studies at school No. 32 in Yaroslavl, which has long maintained close ties with the Osh institution.

«In 1979 we actively cooperated with your school, and I was glad to see students from both Kyrgyzstan and Yaroslavl working together and sharing knowledge. I hope many specialists have since grown among them to serve for the benefit of our countries,» Tereshkova said online.

She emphasized that the new school in Osh offers children not only strong academic opportunities but also comprehensive physical training.

Look at the excellent sports complex that has been opened right next to the school. This opens great opportunities for future specialists in sports and health. Valentina Tereshkova

Igor Maslov underlined the importance of strengthening educational and cultural ties between Russia and Kyrgyzstan, noting that the modern facilities, new buildings, and gifts from the Russian side will help children receive quality education and develop their talents.

Nikolai Valuev highlighted the importance of preserving cultural and historical bonds across the post-Soviet space. According to him, schools like this one nurture future leaders who will develop their countries and maintain friendship between peoples.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev, in his address, reported on the successful implementation of the economic plan for the first eight months of 2025 and stressed the significance of the school’s reconstruction for improving education and infrastructure development.

The opening ceremony of the Valentina Tereshkova school in Osh became a symbol of friendship and cooperation between the two countries. The renovated building creates a modern learning environment where children can study, engage in sports, develop their talents, and be inspired by the example of the first female cosmonaut.