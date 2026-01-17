Teacher who hit school student in Bishkek fired

A teacher from school No. 87 in Bishkek who hit a student has been fired, the City Hall reported.

According to it, a specially created commission found serious violations of the law and professional ethics.

Disciplinary action has been taken against the school principal.

A video circulated on social media showing the teacher repeatedly hitting a student standing at the blackboard. The teacher was taken to the police, where it was clarified that the minor’s parents stated that they had no complaints against the teacher.