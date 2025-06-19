School of Great Opportunities for orphans to be opened in Bishkek

With the support of Ilshat Public Foundation, the School of Great Opportunities educational center will be opened in Bishkek. Igor Belyaev, director of the Public Foundation «Rights for the Protection of Orphans», said.

According to him, the project is aimed at helping orphans, graduates of orphanages, children left without parental care, as well as those who find themselves in difficult life situations.

English language;

Kyrgyz language;

Computer science and IT programming;

Culinary arts;

Sewing and tailoring.

At the center, children will be able to take free courses in the following areas:

Earlier, Ilshat Foundation purchased minibuses to support the educational initiative, and now it has provided the project with a building that has undergone major repairs, and new furniture and household appliances have been installed there.

The building was transferred to the Public Foundation «Rights for the Protection of Orphans» for free use.

The opening of the educational center will take place on June 20, 2025.