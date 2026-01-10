15:59
Modern school built in Nookat district for 115 million soms

The first modern school has been built in the village of On-eki-Moinok in Nookat district of Osh region, the Ministry of Construction of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, 115 million soms have been allocated from the state budget for the project.

«The school is designed for 550 students. The building includes modern classrooms, specialized laboratories, a library, a medical room, a computer lab, a canteen, and a fully equipped sports hall. The total area of ​​the facility is 1,956 square meters. The adjacent grounds include volleyball, basketball, and football courts,» the statement reads.
