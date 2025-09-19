17:47
Judo school named after Zhanybek Alykulov opened in Bishkek

A new Youth Olympic Reserve Judo School named in honor of prominent cultural figure Zhanybek Alykulov has been opened in Bishkek. The Parliament’s press service reported.

Speaker of the Parliament Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu and Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev attended the opening ceremony.

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu expressed hope that the school will help nurture future champions, noting that dozens of new sports facilities have been built across Kyrgyzstan in recent years, contributing to the success of local athletes on the international stage.

He emphasized that naming the school after Zhanybek Alykulov was symbolic, recalling that his son, football player Gulzhigit Alykulov, has brought recognition to Kyrgyzstan at global tournaments.

Addressing young athletes, the speaker reminded them that while victories are sweet, sport demands constant dedication and perseverance.

At the end of the ceremony, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu and Kamchybek Tashiev planted poplar saplings in front of the new school building.
